Kyrgyz president describes relations with Iran developing

Sadyr Japarov made the remarks in a meeting with Iran's newly-appointed ambassador to Bishkek, Gholamhossein Yadegari.

Japarov said that political dialogues and bilateral cooperation will be strengthened in all areas of mutual interest.

Kyrgyz president stressed that Bishkek is interested in cooperation with Tehran, especially in commercial, economic and investment fields.

Japarov congratulated Iran's membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), noting that Iran will help strengthen friendship and partnership between member countries of the organization.

Gholamhossien Yadegari, for his part, expressed gratitude for Bishkek's support for Iran's full membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

He also expressed Iran's readiness to promote cooperation with the Kyrgyzstan within the framework of SCO.

Pointing out that Iran is interested in deepening economic cooperation, Yadegari noted that the commercial and economic capacities of the two sides have not yet been fully used.

Import and export of agricultural products, cooperation in the field of transportation, new technologies, tourism, mining, fuel and energy resources are among the priorities of Tehran-Bishkek cooperation, he added.

SKH/IRN85163517