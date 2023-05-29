Russian interior ministry puts US senator on the wanted list

"Lindsey Olin Graham, an American citizen, born on July 9, 1955, is wanted under an article of the Russian Criminal Code," the agency's database said, without specifying the article, TASS reported.

Earlier, at a meeting with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, Senator Graham said that the deaths of Russians during the conflict in Ukraine were "the best money we’ve [the US] ever spent."

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov slammed Graham's words "an embarrassment for the US."

Commenting on the American senator's remarks, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that such a thesis about killing Russians "has long been used in the US."

MP/PR