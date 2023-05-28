Iran, Oman FM hold presser after meeting

The Iranian foreign minister said in the presser that "No doubt that the Sultanate of Oman has a privileged status for the Islamic Republic of Iran."

"Oman's role in regional and international issues has always been constructive," the Iranian minister added.

"After the signing of 13 documents in Muscat, we witness a doubling of the volume of trade between the two countries," he continued.

Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi, for his part said, "Sultan of Oman's visit to Iran will open a new chapter in the relations between the two countries"

The Omani minister further said, the Sultan of Oman on the visit approves of the approach of the President of Iran to strengthen cooperation with Iran's neighbors.

This item is being updated...

KI