Army Ground Forces commander warns enemies against any move

Iranian Army Ground Forces Commander Brigadier General Kiumars Heidari made the remarks on an inspection visit to Taybad in Razavi Khorasan Province and at the Dogharron shared border crossing with Afghanistan on Tuesday.

"The ground forces of the army are ready to repel any threat from the enemies and establish security at the borders," the commander said.

Gen. Heidari said that the presence of army units at the country's borders is to ensure stable security.

Heydari added, "The battalions of the 77th Khorasan Division which are part of the Northeast Army Headquarters are present in the eastern borders of the country and are defending the borders with high morale and full preparedness."

The commander added, "at these borders, criminals and smugglers, instigated or perhaps accompanied by some elements from opposite country, conducted aggression in the past but they received decisive responses.

He warned the enemies if they make a mistake, their lives will be lost in a matter of seconds.