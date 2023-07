The 24-year-old player has inked a three-year contract with Palma Futsal for an undisclosed fee.

The sportsman could win the title of the best player in Iran’s Premier Futsal League last season.

Salar Aghapour was nominated for the Best Men's Young Player in the World in 2021.

Hossein Tayyebi and Moslem Oladghobad are two other Iranian athletes who play for Palma.

TM/IRN85156500