Sanctions endanger Iranian people's health: Health min

Bahram Einollahi made the remarks while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the World Health Assembly meeting in Geneva on Tuesday.

Einollahi said that in his address to the assembly, he recalled the participants of the rights of the Iranian people that have been violated in the field of health as a result of the negative effects of the foreign sanctions.

"Unscrupulous, oppressive and illegal sanctions have deprived the people of Iran of access to some medicines and medical equipment, and the World Health Organization must take effective measures in this regard", he added.

Referring to the health condition of the oppressed Palestinian people who are oppressed by the Zionist regime, the Iranian health minister said that the oppressed Palestinian people are in dire health condition due to the war crimes committed by the Israeli regime. He further stressed the need for the WHO to take action in that regard.

"We suggested to the countries participating at the World Health Assembly (WHA76) form groups like Group 5 in their regions and resolve their regional health issues", the Iranian minister also noted.

The Seventy-sixth World Health Assembly is being held in Geneva, Switzerland, on 21–30 May 2023.

