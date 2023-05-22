Alireza Enayati appointed Iran's ambassador to Riyadh

"Alireza Enayati", former aide to the foreign minister and director general of the Persian Gulf Region Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is going to Riyadh as the new ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Iranian media reported on Monday evening.

According to media reports, Enayati has been introduced to Saudi Arabia as Iran's ambassador in Riyadh. As the new ambassador of Iran in Saudi Arabia, he will be in charge of the embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Riyadh.

The Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abodollahian had said earlier this year that the appointment of the Iranian ambassador to Saudi Arabia will be done and announced soon.

Iran and Saudi Arabia signed a deal earlier this year to normalize their diplomatic relations in the Chinese capital of Beijing to end seven years of severed ties.

