Contradictory reports on an explosion near Pentagon

Earlier today, there were reports of a blast near the US Department of Defense on Monday.

According to a news item that appeared on the Zee News TV channel website, "The news of a loud explosion outside the headquarters of the Ministry of Defense of the United States of America is coming to the fore. The Pentagon which was also in headlines for the past few months."

However, a Washington Post reporter has denied that there has been such a blast near the US Department of Defense, showing a picture of the Pentagon complex.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the Pentagon denied the occurrence of such an explosion as well.

There are also reports that the images of the explosion were created by Artificial Intelligence. The pictures looked so natural that sparked panic among the people in the US on social media.

MNA