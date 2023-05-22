Gen. Ahmadian appointed as new Iran's SNSC secretary

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi in a decree on Monday appointed Ahmadian as the new secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran.

In his decree, Raeisi thanked Shamkhani for his 10-year efforts as the secretary of the SNSC.

Shamkhani was appointed in his position in 2013. He was also defense minister and commander of Iran’s army and IRGC navies.

Ahmadian, 62, served as Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Joint Staff in the 2000s and later as head of IRGC’s strategic center.

