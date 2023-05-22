Shamkhani appointed member of Expediency Council by Leader

In a decree on Monday, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution appointed former secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani as a member of the Expediency Council as well as an advisor for political affairs to the Leader himself.

Shamkhani was the SNSC secretary since 2013.

Earlier today, Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi in a decree appointed Ali-Akbar Ahmadian as the new secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran.

Before becoming the top Iranian security official, Shamkhani previously had served as Iran's defense minister and commander of Iran’s army and IRGC navies.

In a separate decree, Ayatollah Khamenei appointed the newly appointed SNSC secretary General Ali-Akbar Ahmadian, who replaced Admiral Shamkhani as his representative in the SNSC.

The Leader thanked the efforts made by both Ahmadian and Shamkhani in their previous posts.

