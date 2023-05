Iranian team with two athletes competed with rivals from Egypt, Algeria, and South Africa and stood in first place on the first day of the Arnold Multi-Sport and Art Festival in South Africa on Friday.

Shahrouz Samii and Kasra Khosravi were two Iranian bodybuilders who gained the gold medal for Iran by registering 797 points in the tournament.

Arnold Multi-Sport and Art Festival are underway on 19-21 May in South Africa.

