May 17, 2023, 3:20 PM

Iran-UK trade jumps 71.9% in 2022

TEHRAN, May 17 (MNA) – Total trade in goods and services between the UK and Iran was £696 million in the four quarters to the end of Q4 2022, an increase of 71.9% or £291 million in current prices from the four quarters to the end of Q4 2021.

Of this £696 million, total UK exports to Iran amounted to £531 million in the four quarters to the end of Q4 2022 (an increase of 100.4% or £266 million in current prices, compared to the four quarters to the end of Q4 2021), according to factsheet released by British Department of Business and Trade.

Total UK imports from Iran amounted to £165 million in the four quarters to the end of Q4 2022 (an increase of 17.9% or £25 million in current prices, compared to the four quarters to the end of Q4 2021).

Iran was the UK’s 98th largest trading partner in the four quarters to the end of Q4 2022 accounting for less than 0.1% of total UK trade.

