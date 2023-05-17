Israel's Western backers complicit in Tel Aviv's crimes

He made the remarks in a message issued on Tuesday on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Nakba (Catastrophe) Day.

The Israeli regime claimed existence on that day in 1948 after occupying huge swathes of Palestinian territories in a Western-backed war.

"Since the day that has been rightly named as the 'Day of Catastrophe,' the Zionist regime has brought about displacement of millions of Palestinians and [enabled] targeted killings of Palestinian activists and ordinary people," read the message.

Ever since, the occupying regime has also caused the destruction of Palestinians' houses, farms, and businesses, and been responsible for violation of the fundamental principles of the international law against them, it added.

"It is obvious that the regime's Western supporters, especially the United States, are complicit in its crimes," Raeisi stated.

The regime has successfully avoided all sorts of accountability for its actions targeting the Palestinians and other peoples of the region thanks to steadfast support on the part of Washington, which has invariably vetoed all of the United Nations resolutions holding Tel Aviv responsible for the atrocities.

Raeisi, however, said Iran condemns the apartheid regime's crimes "in the strongest terms," and reasserted emphasis on the Islamic Republic's "democratic proposal" for political resolution of the crisis that has manifested itself in the form of Palestine's occupation.

The Iranian president, meanwhile, reemphasized Tehran's support for the Palestinian people's "legitimate cause" of liberating their territories and establishing an "independent and integrated" state across the entirety of the historical Palestinian territories, with the holy occupied city of al-Quds as its capital.

MNA/PressTV