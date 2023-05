Ali Forouzandeh said that the number of foreign participants has doubled compared to data reported in the previous edition of the exhibition.

Also, some 1,500 domestic companies are to showcase their latest achievements at the prestigious event.

Tehran’s Permanent International Fairground is scheduled to host the biggest oil exhibition in the Middle East on May 17-20.

In this year’s exhibition, an entire hall has been earmarked for Russian and Chinese companies.

