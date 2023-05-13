Iranian knowledge-based companies flourish in cell therapy

Amirali Hamidiyeh, the Secretary of Vice Presidency for Science and Technology’s Department of Development of Stem Cell Sciences and Technologies said that the knowledge-based economy has witnessed an increase in the pace of its progress in the field of cell therapy.

Hamidiyeh made the remarks at the opening ceremony of the Skin Cell Therapy Clinic at Motahari Hospital in Tehran and it is sponsored by the Iran University of Medical Sciences.

Thanking the Iran University of Medical Science for its activities in the field of stem cells and regenerative medicine, the vice president's office also said, "Iran University is a leading university in the field of skin cell therapy because of its specialized hospital."

Dr. Dehmordei, the head of the Skin and Stem Cells Center of Iran University of Medical Sciences also said in the opening ceremony that "Iran University has great potential in the field of stem cells, skin and artificial intelligence. Currently, cooperation in the field of cell therapy with Cell Tech Pharmed company is being done for the treatment of vitiligo."

According to the vice presidency's report, the Department of Development of Stem Cell Sciences and Technologies has tried to develop the science and technology of stem cells and regenerative medicine in the country.

Regenerative medicine is focused on developing and applying new treatments to heal tissues and organs and restore function lost due to aging, disease, damage or defects. The human body has the natural ability to heal itself in many ways.

