Iran donates medicines worth $1.8 million to Sri Lanka

Iran’s Ambassador to Sri Lanka Hashem Ashjazadeh officially handed over the stock of medicines to Lankan Health Minister Dr. Keheliya Rambukwella on Thursday, ColomboPage reported.

The donation of essential medicines required in the country included drugs for diseases such as cancer, heart disease, skin disease, viral infection, high blood pressure and Parkinson's.

The health minister said it is a great relief to receive such essential medicines at the time of the current economic crisis and for that, he is very thankful to Iran, including the Iranian people, on behalf of Sri Lankan citizens.

“The whole world has helped us in the face of the economic collapse, and we will not feel isolated as a country at any moment and we are remembering all the friendly countries that have given us such support at this moment,” the minister said.

Rambukwella said Iran is especially appreciated for this kind of donation at a time when medicines are essential for them and suffering from a shortage of medicines is a kind of war situation.

Speaking at the occasion, the Iranian ambassador said the Iran-Sri Lanka friendship has a history of more than 60 years, and it is humanitarian to help neighbors.

Ashjazadeh noted that there are many Iranian universities with modern courses for Sri Lankan students and requested to take steps to refer Sri Lankan students to them.

Health Ministry Secretary Janaka Sri Chandragupta, Director General of Health Services Dr. Asela Gunawardena, Deputy Director General of Health Services (Medical Supplies) Dr. DRK Herath and Chief Coordinator (Covid Epidemiology and Pharmaceuticals) Dr. Anwar Hamdani also participated in this event.

MNA/PR