Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan released on bail

Khan left the court on Friday under police protection to return to Lahore. Before leaving, he predicted he could be arrested again, despite a court order barring authorities from arresting him on any charges until Monday, CNN reported.

“I will again be illegally arrested, this time outside the High Court, I know I will be arrested. My simple message is, how am I supposed to control what will happen afterward?” Khan told reporters.

He said that his message to followers is to remain peaceful – adding that he won’t be responsible for the reaction of the protesters if he is arrested again.

“For 27 years I’ve been in politics… Show me one message which has been different to this…every time I have told my followers, to stay within the Constitution. When you do protest, be peaceful….We have never broken the law, even now when I tell them to protest, I say they should be peaceful protests. I have always said that” Khan said.

Jubilant supporters gathered outside Khan’s house as he returned home to Lahore early Saturday. Video showed people cheering and throwing flower petals onto Khan’s car as it drove through the crowd, and supporters setting off fireworks.

MNA/PR