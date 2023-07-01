Minister highlights Iran's intl. position in sports

Hamid Sajjadi made the remarks in the joint meeting with foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Saturday.

There are more than one hundred sports associations and over fifty sports federations operating in the country, he said.

According to Sajjadi, each of the active sports disciplines in the country interacts with international bodies and therefore faces various international challenges.

"We need to benefit from the guidance and assistance of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Iran's ambassadors in other countries", he said.

The Iranian sports minister appreciated Amir-Abdollahian's assistance in speeding up visa issuance in international competitions.

Stating that the world is counting on Iranian sports, Sajjadi added that since the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979, different Iranian authorities made a lot of efforts to make Iran's sports flourish.

Referring to his participation in the 7th International Conference of Ministers and Senior Officials Responsible for Physical Education and Sport (MINEPS VII) in Baku, Sajjadi said that Iran had a strong presence in that event.

