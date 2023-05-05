Iran intel. forces detain foreign currency disrupters

In a statement on Friday, the intelligence ministry of Iran said that its forces arrested as many as 71 people who were carrying out illegal activities and various criminal actions in the provinces of Kordestan, East Azarbaijan, West Azarbaijan, Isfahan, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Khorasan Razavi, Alborz, Mazandaran, Ilam and Kerman recently.

The statement said that those individuals were involved in illegal activities such as attempts to destabilize the foreign currency market by putting high prices for foreign currencies versus the Iranian rial on telegram channels and other networking websites, wasting the foreign currency reserves in the country as well as provoking fake fluctuations in the market, activities that are banned in the country according to laws.

