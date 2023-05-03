Sudanese hackers claim to be behind power outages in Israel

A Sudanese hacker group says it has broken into the electricity network in major cities across the occupied territories in support of the Palestinian nation and the resistance front in the besieged Gaza Strip, causing wide-ranging power outages.

The group, which identifies itself as “Anonymous Sudan”, announced that it cut off the electricity in the Mediterranean coastal cities of Netanya and Tel Aviv on Tuesday evening.

Anonymous Sudan, which had previously hacked several strategic centers of the Israeli regime, also warned that it will launch more extensive attacks against the Zionist apartheid entity.

Additionally, the Sudanese hackers took down the Zionist military news website 0404.

Palestinian news outlets said that the Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack, during which websites are targeted by overwhelming their servers with too many requests to connect, made the website unavailable for a while before it was brought back into service.

This came only a day after several Israeli websites, including those of the Knesset (parliament) and two major ports in the occupied territories, were taken down by the same hacker group.

Israeli outlets reported on Sunday that an attack had targeted the regime’s Radio 103FM station and the website of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., an American-Israeli multinational provider of software and combined hardware and software products for cyber security.

The cyber attack took place a day after the websites of Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), Israel Weapon Industries (IWI), an Israeli firearms manufacturer, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., and Evigilo Ltd., which develops and delivers emergency mass-notification and alert multi-channel solutions, was hacked.

