Mossad targeted in major cyber-attack by Sudanese hackers

Various Israeli websites, including those of Mossad and the so-called National Insurance Institute, which is responsible for the social security of Israeli settlers, were knocked offline due to a widespread cyber-attack by a hacker group calling itself Anonymous Sudan on Monday, the Hebrew-language Maariv daily newspaper reported.

“This attack is in preparation for a much more significant [cyber] attack,” the group wrote on its Telegram channel.

The development came only two days after the group targeted the websites of a major airport port as well as the largest supplier of electrical power across the Israeli-occupied territories in a massive cyber-attack, Press TV reported.

Hebrew-language media outlets reported at the time that the Anonymous Sudan hacker group took down the websites of Ben Gurion International Airport and Israel Electric Corporation (IEC) on Saturday.

Also, an Indonesian hacker group carried out a massive cyber-attack against a number of Israeli websites last week, including those of the ministries of foreign affairs, education, and health.

The Jerusalem Post newspaper reported that the group, calling itself VulzSecTeam, announced on April 17 that it had managed to break into the websites of the Israeli education, health, and foreign ministries, as well as Israel police and bus and train companies in recent days, and took them down.

AMK/PR