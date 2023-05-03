US violates intl. agreements, prepares to resume nuclear test

Patrushev said in an interview with the Izvestia Daily, “And today the White House easily continue the war with Russia to the last Ukrainian", Sputnik News Agency reported.

Russian Security Council Secretary commented that the US does not know what war is in reality as their country hasn't experienced such level of hostilities on their soil since 1865, underscoring how the Biden White House is continually violating international agreements as it prepares to resume nuclear tests.

"Therefore, their elites easily talk about the need to arm themselves, inflict a military defeat on Russia, and prepare for new wars," Patrushev said. "They violate international agreements and blatantly prepare to resume full-scale atomic tests."

"Deceitfully declaring the importance of the fight against terrorism, the West is actively using terrorist and extremist organizations against Russia, using methods that it used in the 1990s in the North Caucasus," he pointed out.

Momentarily switching gears to NATO's presence along the Russian border, Patrushev stated the defense bloc has only continued to increase its troop numbers despite past requests from Moscow to stand down.

"NATO has deployed additional military contingents in the countries of Eastern Europe," he said, adding that "about 60,000 American troops are stationed in the region."

By creating NATO mechanisms for its own needs, the United States actually occupied Europe, he said.

AMK/PR