Ugandan cabinet minister shot, killed by bodyguard

Charles Okello Engola was shot dead Tuesday morning at his home in a Kampala suburb, The East African reported.

The minister’s aide-de-camp Ronald Otim also sustained severe injuries and was rushed to Mulago hospital for treatment.

“He (Engola) was shot at his residence in Kyanja by one of his bodyguards who allegedly fired several shots at close range. He fled from the scene up to the trading center at Kyanja, Ring Road where he entered a salon and also shot himself dead,” police spokesperson, Fred Enanga told journalists in Kampala.

The shooter was identified as private Wilson Sabiiti.

The crime scene was cordoned off by security personnel as police launched investigations into the incident. The deputy Inspector General of Police, Maj Gen Geoffrey Tumusiime Katsigazi and the director of Criminal Investigation Department, Maj Tom Magambo were the first security chiefs to arrive at the minister’s home.

Earlier, an eyewitness had claimed that the bodyguard complained that the slain minister owed him several months of unpaid wages as he shot in the air to warn civilians at Kyanja town, moments before turning the gun at himself.

