Dozens killed, injured in Congo church bombing

At least five people were killed and 15 wounded in a suspected militant bomb on a church in the North Kivu region of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) on Sunday, DW News reported.

Congolese military spokesman Antony Mualushayi said the "terrorist act" occurred at a church in the town of Kasindi, which lies on the border with neighboring Uganda.

Videos posted on social media showed bodies in the pews and blood on the floor. Another showed bloodied victims being carried and treated by bystanders outside the church.

Meanwhile, some Arabic sources reported that 17 people were killed and 20 were injured in this explosion.

So far, no more details have been published and no group has taken responsibility for it.

RHM/PR