Strengthening ties with PG states key to common security

Persian Gulf part of region’s shared identity

Speaking in his weekly press conference, Nasser Kan'ani pointed to the National Persian Gulf Day, saying that the Persian Gulf is part of the shared historical and cultural identity of the region.

"Iran considers the strengthening of neighborliness ties with the Persian Gulf states as the most important factor in achieving common security. Iran's principled policy is neighbors and establishing collective security with the participation of all countries in the region, especially with the countries of the Persian Gulf region," the spokesman said.

Iran marks April 30 as the National Persian Gulf Day which falls on Ordibehesht 10 in the Iranian calendar in a bid to commemorate the historical identity and name of the international waterway.

The date coincides with the anniversary of a successful military campaign by Shah Abbas I of Persia in 1622, which drove the Portuguese navy out of the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran never limited ties to specific geographical area

Answering a question about Iran's relations with Europe, Kan'ani said, "Iran has never limited its ties to a specific geographical area in the field of foreign relations. The 13th administration [Raeisi's admin.] has always emphasized balanced foreign relations and put attention to the neighbors and Asia as its important priority. Focusing on Asia, neighbors and the East does not mean ignoring the existing capacities in other geographical areas. We tried to organize relations with Europe based on mutual respect and interests, but the European side focused on certain issues and those issues acted as deterrents due to their specific approaches."

Iran, Syria two important, influential countries in West Asian region

The Iranian diplomat also pointed to the Iranian President's visit to Syria on Wednesday, saying, "The President's visit will be carried out according to the schedule. Iran and Syria are two important and influential countries in the West Asian region and have strategic cooperation, especially in the fight against terrorism. Considering the fact that the reconstruction process has started in Syria, Iran is ready to help the country in the field of technical and engineering services as it has always been beside the Syrian government, nation and army in the fight against terrorists."

This item is being updated...

MNA/FNA14020211000274