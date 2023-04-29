IRGC Navy to resolutely protect Persian Gulf: top commander

Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri made the remarks in an interview on the occasion of the National Persian Gulf Day on Saturday.

“The Persian Gulf is our home. We will resolutely protect and safeguard the Persian Gulf and its resources. We will not allow any act of aggression against its resources,” he said.

Tangsiri also noted that “the illegitimate presence of the aggressive United States and the child-killing Israeli regime in this region has endangered the stability and security of the Persian Gulf,” calling on Washington and Tel Aviv to leave the area as soon as possible “so that this sensitive region becomes safer.”

The senior Iranian commander further said the Persian Gulf features some of the most vital maritime borders of Iran and its geographic location has influenced the country's geopolitics and international relations throughout history.

Tangsiri also warned that the presence of foreign naval vessels in the Persian Gulf poses a serious threat to its ecosystem and marine life.

“In the event of any accidents involving these vessels, which are primarily nuclear-fueled, the Persian Gulf's ecosystem could be impacted for decades,” he said.

Every year, Iranians observe the Persian Gulf Day on the 10th of Ordibehesht, the second month on the Persian calendar, which usually falls at the end of April.

The date coincides with the anniversary of a successful military campaign by Shah Abbas I of Persia in 1622, which drove the Portuguese navy out of the Strait of Hormuz.

