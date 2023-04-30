Iranian vessels hold rally to mark Persian Gulf Day

On Sunday morning, a commemoration ceremony was held to mark the National Persian Gulf Day with the participation of vessels from various naval fleets, including the ۳rd District of the IRGC Navy, the Navy of the Police Force, Fisheries and the General Administration of Ports and Maritime Affairs of Khuzestan province, holding a rally in the waters of Imam Khomeini port.

A number of different military and government officials that were taking part in the ceremony emphasized their resolve for preserving the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz for Iran.

MNA/5767517