May 12, 2023, 12:00 PM

IRGC navy chief:

IRGC Navy has complete control over Persian Gulf

TEHRAN, May 12 (MNA) – The Commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy says that today, the IRGC Navy is at its highest level of preparedness and has complete control over the Persian Gulf.

Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri made the remarks speaking to a group of reporters on Friday.

The movement of enemy vessels in the Persian Gulf is always under the surveillance of the IRGC Navy, Tangsiri said, adding that the Persian Gulf is in complete security.

Stressing that important advanced military equipment is domestically designed and built in Iran, the IRGC Navy commander added that significant progress has been made in this regard.

With such equipment and capable forces, the preparedness level of the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran is increasing day by day, he concluded.

