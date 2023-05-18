  1. Iran
May 18, 2023, 10:30 AM

Raeisi arrives in Sistan and Baluchestan to open projects

Raeisi arrives in Sistan and Baluchestan to open projects

TEHRAN, May 18 (MNA) – Iran's President Ebrahim Raeisi arrived in the Sistan and Baluchestan Province on Thursday, with plans to inaugurate dozens of development projects and boost the Makran coast's growth.

The province is in need of improvements in employment and production, and Raeisi plans to achieve this through ties with Pakistan, the development of border markets, and infrastructure expansion.

He stressed the importance of land-use planning data, which highlights the need for more development projects in the region.

While he won't be able to travel to different cities for public meetings, Raeisi expressed appreciation for the assistance provided by Iran's Army and IRGC in the development of projects.

One of the key projects he will be inaugurating is the "Pishin" retail market in Rask City, aimed at increasing exchanges with neighboring countries.

Another project is the reservoir dam "Kaheer" in Konarak City, which will help exploit the Kaheer River's drainage basin.

MNA/Iran Press

News Code 200865
Marzieh Rahmani

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News