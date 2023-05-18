Raeisi arrives in Sistan and Baluchestan to open projects

The province is in need of improvements in employment and production, and Raeisi plans to achieve this through ties with Pakistan, the development of border markets, and infrastructure expansion.

He stressed the importance of land-use planning data, which highlights the need for more development projects in the region.

While he won't be able to travel to different cities for public meetings, Raeisi expressed appreciation for the assistance provided by Iran's Army and IRGC in the development of projects.

One of the key projects he will be inaugurating is the "Pishin" retail market in Rask City, aimed at increasing exchanges with neighboring countries.

Another project is the reservoir dam "Kaheer" in Konarak City, which will help exploit the Kaheer River's drainage basin.

MNA/Iran Press