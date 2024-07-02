North-South Corridor to boost Iran, Kazakhstan ties

In the ceremony of receiving the credentials of the Ambassador of Kazakhstan, Mohammad Mokhbar considered diverse mutual capacities, especially in the fields of agriculture, industry and transportation, as a very suitable platform for deepening the interaction between Iran and Kazakhstan.

Mokhber also emphasized the importance and significant impact of launching the North-South Corridor in improving the level of cooperation and relations between the two countries as well as other countries in the region.

The Ambassador of Kazakhstan also stated for his in this ceremony,"The activation of the private sectors of the two countries is important for the actualization of mutual capacities."

