Leader condoles passing of Iranian poet Abbas Baratipour

TEHRAN, Apr. 24 (MNA) – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei expressed condolences over the passing of the Iranian poet Abbas Baratipour.
Ayatollah Khamenei prayed to the Almighty God to bestow forgiveness and blessing on him.
The Leader also condoled the passing of Baratipour to his bereaved family.
Abbas Baratipour passed away on Friday morning at the age of 80.
MNA/
