Secretary General of the Quran, Prayers Department at Iran's Education Ministry said that nearly four million students from different countries took part in the Quranic gathering in the blessed month of Ramadan.

As many as 20,000 Qur'an gatherings were held in schools across the country, Mikael Bagheri said.

Around 800 central gatherings were held in the Iranian cities, he further noted.

TM/IranPress230928