VIDEO: Iranian reciter wins top prize in Saudi competition

Shahmoradi, who was among the four Quran reciters advancing to the final round of the Quranic event, outperformed Abdulaziz al-Faqih from Saudi Arabia in second place, who won $500,000 (two million SAR). Moroccan contestants Zakariya al-Zirak and Abdullah Al-Dughri came in third and fourth.

This year’s competition attracted 50,000 Muslim entrants from more than 100 countries at the qualifying stage. Of the 2,116 contestants who made the cut, 36 participants (18 in the Quran recitation section and 18 specializing in the call to prayer) advanced to the final stages.