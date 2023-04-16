Iran’s renewables output nearly doubled in March

Figures released by the Ministry on Sunday showed that the Iranian renewable power sector had produced 121 million kilowatt hours (kWh) of electricity in the calendar month to February 20, up by 98.4% from the previous month.

The figures showed that the increase in renewables output had led to a reduction of 68,000 metric tons in emission of greenhouse gases and a cutback on use of 33 million cubic meters of natural gas in Iran's thermal power plants in March.

The Ministry said total renewables generation capacity in Iran reached over 1.038 gigawatts (GW) in the calendar month to late March.

Iran’s renewables sector mostly relies on solar, wind and hydroelectric power plants for a bulk of its output.

That comes as renewables still account for a tiny part of overall Iranian electricity generation capacity which was reported at nearly 90 GW in early 2023.

The government has announced plans to increase renewables capacity by 10 times to 10 GW by 2025.

MNA/PR