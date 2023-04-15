Leader offers condolences on demise of sociologist Afrough

In his message, the Leader described Emad Afrough as a wise and revolutionary scientist.

Ayatollah Khamenei asked God for patience for his family, friends, colleagues, and students.

He also asked for God's mercy and forgiveness for the deceased, who passed away at the dawn of Friday and Qadr Night.

"May his intellectual efforts be accepted by God and he will be remembered forever," the Leader's message further read.

The former Iranian parliamentarian and sociologist was from the Principaliost end of Iran's political spectrum and died on Friday of cancer aged 66. A funeral was held at the University of Tehran's Mosque on Saturday.

MP