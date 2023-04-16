IRGC seizes foreign vessel smuggling fuel in Persian Gulf

Saying that the foreign vessel was heading to one of the countries of the Persian Gulf region, the Commander of the IRGC Navy’s second command zone General Ramezan Zirahi told reporters that the vessel was confiscated with the coordination of the judicial organization.

He added that the impounded smuggled diesel fuel was delivered to Bushehr's National Iranian Oil Products Distribution Company.

General Zirahi also noted that the IRGC is fully ready to counter fuel smuggling and will strictly deal with those who put the country's economy under negative influence.

MP/5755893