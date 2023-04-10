  1. World
Apr 10, 2023

4 killed, including a child, in deadly Orlando shooting

TEHRAN, Apr. 10 (MNA) – Three people, including a child and a teenager, were found dead Sunday morning inside a home in Orlando, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Orlando police officers responded to a home near Parramore Avenue and Grand Street, near Grand Avenue Park, around 2:25 a.m. regarding a domestic violence incident, according to a news release.

Shortly after officers arrived, a man, later identified as Lacorvis Tamar Daley, came out of the house and began shooting at the officers, police said. Those officers returned fire, killing the man.

Inside the home, officers found three people dead: 70-year-old Carole Fumore, 14-year-old Damionna Reed, and 8-year-old Cameron Bouie.

All three had gunshot wounds, police said.

