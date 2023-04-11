Russia shot down over 100 Bayraktar TB2 drones

"There are practically no fundamental distinctions between fighting against strategic drones like the US Global Hawk (RQ-4) or Reaper (MQ-9) or Turkey’s operational-tactical Bayraktar-TB and counteraction to crewed aircraft. The elimination of more than 100 Bayraktars, delivered to Ukraine during the whole period of the special military operation is clear evidence of this," Demin said in an interview with the Russian army daily Krasnaya Zvezda.

He said the incident with the US MQ-9 over the Black Sea, when as a result of sharp maneuvering it went out of control, lost altitude, and collided with the water surface "makes it clear to the Western world community that for Russia’s air defenses such aerial targets are no problem."

The US Air Force's MQ-9 Reaper drone went down in international waters of the Black Sea on March 14.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that the drone had been flying towards the Russian border with its transponders turned off and entered the area of "a temporary regime of using airspace" imposed in connection with the special military operation.

The aircraft lost control as a result of sharp maneuvering and crashed. The Russian fighters escorting it did not use on-board weapons or made contact with the drone, the Defense Ministry added.

According to the US version, two Russian Su-27s intercepted the MQ-9 on a reconnaissance mission and dropped fuel several times. Eventually, according to Washington, one of the fighters hit the drone’s propeller, which led to its crash.

MNA/PR