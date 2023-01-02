Zolfaghar 1401 naval parade

TEHRAN, Jan. 02 (MNA) – As a part of Iranian Army's Zolfaghar 1401 Joint Exercises, a naval parade was held on Monday morning.

The drills are aimed at testing indigenously-built military equipment and enhancing the country's preparedness against potential threats.

Codenamed Zolfaghar, the maneuver is conducted over an area, stretching from the Persian Gulf's Strait of Hormuz to the Sea of Oman and north of the Indian Ocean.

The three-day drills involved all four forces of the Iranian Army.