Syrian air defenses shoot down several Israeli rockets

The Zionist regime's shelling of Syria started at around 5:00 a.m. local time on Sunday (02:00 GMT) and resulted in some material damage, the defense ministry said on social media.

The Syrian air defense shot down some of the Israeli rockets, launched from the direction of Golan Heights at several locations in southern Syria, according to the defense ministry.

Earlier, a Syrian state broadcaster reported several explosions in the vicinity of Damascus overnight.

While the cause of the blasts was not specified, the Israeli regime's military said several rockets have been fired from the direction of Syria towards the Arab country's occupied Golan Heights.

The first wave of the rocket fire included three projectiles on Saturday, which was followed by three more rockets early Sunday.

The Israeli military alleged that one of the first three rockets crossed into what it called Israeli-controlled territory "and landed in open areas in the southern Golan Heights."

The Israeli military seized the Golan Heights from Syria during the Six-Day War of 1967 and later annexed the territory in a move not recognized by most of the international community.

MNA/PR