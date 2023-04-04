Fire races through clothing market in Bangladesh capital

The fire started at Bangabazar Market in Dhaka at 6:10 a.m. but no casualties were reported immediately, Rafi Al Faruk told The Associated Press by phone.

He said firefighters from 47 units were working to douse the massive blaze.

“We have no immediate reports of any casualties,” he said.

Anwarul Islam, another fire service official, said they had no idea about how the fire originated.

Fires are common in commercial places in Bangladesh because of lax monitoring and a lack of fire safety arrangements. But the country’s garment industry, which has had devastating fires in the past, has improved significantly over the last decade.

MNA/PR