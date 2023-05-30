Matin Rezaei from Iran wins Bronze in world taekwondo in Baku

18-year-old Martin Rezaei won the only medal for Iran on Monday, the first day of the world championships jointly with Uzbek Ulugbek Rashitov.

Rezaei had won a gold medal in the 2022 World Junior Taekwondo Championships held in August in Sofia, Bulgaria.

On the second day of the Baku championships on Tuesday, no Iranian fighters were able to bag a medal for their country.

On the last day of the competitions tomorrow on Wednesday, other Iranian practitioners including Mehran Barkhordari at -80 kg, Arien Salimi at -87 kg and Ghazal Soltani in -49 kg will face their opponents.

The 2023 World Taekwondo Championships is the 26th edition of the World Taekwondo Championships and is being held in Baku, Azerbaijan from 29 May to 4 June.

KI