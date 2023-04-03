  1. Economy
Apr 3, 2023, 3:30 PM

Iran, Russia working on integration of payment systems

Iran, Russia working on integration of payment systems

TEHRAN, Apr. 03 (MNA) – Russia and Iran continue to work on the integration of Russia's Mir payment system with Iran's Shetab through specialized agencies, the director of the Economic Cooperation Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"Russia prioritizes financial and banking cooperation with Iran, given our common focus on ensuring the sustainability of the bilateral payment and settlement infrastructure, independent of intermediaries from third countries. Work on the creation of a sustainable payment and settlement infrastructure is continuing through relevant agencies," Dmitry Birichevsky, told RIA Novosti last week.

In May 2022 Iran and Russia, having agreed to switch to mutual settlements in national currencies, discussed the connection of their payment systems - Mir and Shetab. 

MNA/PR

News Code 198992

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News