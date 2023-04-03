Iran, Russia working on integration of payment systems

"Russia prioritizes financial and banking cooperation with Iran, given our common focus on ensuring the sustainability of the bilateral payment and settlement infrastructure, independent of intermediaries from third countries. Work on the creation of a sustainable payment and settlement infrastructure is continuing through relevant agencies," Dmitry Birichevsky, told RIA Novosti last week.

In May 2022 Iran and Russia, having agreed to switch to mutual settlements in national currencies, discussed the connection of their payment systems - Mir and Shetab.

MNA/PR