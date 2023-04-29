  1. World
  2. Middle East
Apr 29, 2023, 9:30 AM

Syrian air defense repels Israeli missiles over Homs

Syrian air defense repels Israeli missiles over Homs

TEHRAN, Apr. 29 (MNA) – Syrian air defense systems shot down missiles fired from Israeli fighter jets in the Syrian Homs province, Syrian sources reported.

The Syrian Arab News Agency confirmed the strikes shortly after midnight, noting that forces were repelling "hostile targets" in the region, Sputnik news agency reported.

Media reports have since detailed that three civilians sustained injuries and that structural damages were detected. It's reported that a number of "tanks and trucks" were set ablaze in light of the strikes.

It further indicated that "some" of the projectiles were shot down.

Syrian air defenses were activated early Saturday after air strikes were fired from an undisclosed group in Homs, state media has reported.

AMK/PR

News Code 200005

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News