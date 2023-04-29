Syrian air defense repels Israeli missiles over Homs

The Syrian Arab News Agency confirmed the strikes shortly after midnight, noting that forces were repelling "hostile targets" in the region, Sputnik news agency reported.

Media reports have since detailed that three civilians sustained injuries and that structural damages were detected. It's reported that a number of "tanks and trucks" were set ablaze in light of the strikes.

It further indicated that "some" of the projectiles were shot down.

Syrian air defenses were activated early Saturday after air strikes were fired from an undisclosed group in Homs, state media has reported.

AMK/PR