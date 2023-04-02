Russia to act as honest broker during UNSC presidency

Russia assumed the presidency over the Security Council on April 1, according to TASS.

"Thus, all our haters and adversaries, for whom this perspective was like a bone in the throat, were shamed," Polyansky noted. He noted that "international law and procedure rules, developed over decades are actually in effect in the UN, instead of the ‘rule-based order,’ which the collective West seeks to replace international law with."

"As a president should be, we will act as an honest broker, just like we did in February 2022, when our presidency coincided with the beginning of the special operation," the official underscored. "Any attempts to provoke us are doomed to fail in advance. Unlike our former Western partners, we play fair in the international arena and we do not promote double standards."

Earlier, a campaign unfolded in US media regarding Russia’s presidency in the Security Council in April. A number of US editions doubted Russia’s right to the presidency. Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said in an interview for TASS that it is impossible to strip Russia of this right.

MNA/PR