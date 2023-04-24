Red Crescent production of medical products rises by 37%

Alireza Askari, the managing director of Iran's Red Crescent manufacturing unit told Iranian media, "A 37% increase in the amount of production compared to 1400 (March 21, 2021-22) has been registered as well as a 21% increase in the amount of production compared to the 5-year average in the production of strategic medical products in the medical equipment company."

"The number of these products are over 270 million and include syringes and needles, dialysis filters, dialysis set, fistula needles, thalassemia set, angiocath, bicarbonate powder and dialysis solvent.

The Red Crescent's manufacturing unit of medical devices usually produces single-use medical equipment and has increased its annual production considerably over the past few years.

Based on this, this company has been able to make important achievements by using advanced production facilities and complying with national standards and obtaining the CE standard for all its products.

