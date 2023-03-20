Britain imposes sanctions on IRGC officials

Britain on Monday sanctioned senior officials from the IRGC including those who it alleged were responsible for managing the group's financial investments.

The sanctions - an asset freeze and UK travel ban - were imposed on five members on the Board of Directors of the IRGC Co-operative Foundation and two senior IRGC commanders operating in Tehran and Alborz provinces, Reuters reported.

Since October, the UK has imposed new sanctions on more than a dozen senior IRGC officials under the false pretext of human rights violations.

Since sporadic foreign-backed riots took place in Iran last summer, Western countries led by the United States started to tighten sanctions against Iran's judicial and other authorities in a bid to continue the riots they had provoked and supported after the sudden death of a young Iranian lady, Mahsa Amini, while in Iran's police custody.

The Islamic Republic of Iran sees the western countries' accusations as part of intensified pressures aimed at pressuring it to give in to the West's excessive demands in the nuclear talks.

MNA/5737577