Iranians' foes made miscalculation: senior cleric

TEHRAN, Mar. 17 (MNA) – Stating that the enemies of the country had made mistake in their calculations, Tehran's provisional Friday Prayers leader said that the Iranian nation once again proved that they are vigilant against enemies' plots.

Speaking during this week's Friday prayers in the Iranian capital, Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Javad Haj Ali-Akbari pointed to the foreign-backed riots that broke out in some Iranian cities since September in recent months and said that Iranians' foes have made miscalculations.

They had no accurate understanding of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and the Iranian people, he added, saying that the Iranian nation once again proved that they are vigilant against enemies' plots.  

