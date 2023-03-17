Iranians' foes made miscalculation: senior cleric

Speaking during this week's Friday prayers in the Iranian capital, Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Javad Haj Ali-Akbari pointed to the foreign-backed riots that broke out in some Iranian cities since September in recent months and said that Iranians' foes have made miscalculations.

They had no accurate understanding of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and the Iranian people, he added, saying that the Iranian nation once again proved that they are vigilant against enemies' plots.

