Taliban delegation visit Iran for talks on Afghan refugees

A delegation from the Taliban's Ministry of Refugees left Afghanistan for Iran in order to get acquainted with the situation of Afghan immigrants in this country and investigate the status of the immigrant affairs.

The said delegation, under the chairmanship of Maulvi Mohammad Jan Khaderkhel, an official with the Taliban's Ministry of Refugees will investigate the problems of immigrants in Iran.

They will also pay a visit to offices related to immigration affairs.

