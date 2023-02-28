Aliyev hopes 2023 will see breakthrough in Baku-Yereyan ties

"I hope that 2023 will be a breakthrough year in terms of the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. At least we hope for that," he said at a meeting with visiting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, TASS reported.

The Azerbaijani leader thanked the Russian government and the foreign minister personally for their active participation in this process. "I think that Russia, as a friend, ally, and neighbor, plays a special role in promoting the normalization of interstate relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia," he stressed.

He noted that major efforts were made last year toward settling relations between Baku and Yerevan.

"Documents outlining the conceptual character of a future peace treaty were adopted. It was stated that mutual recognition of territorial integrity and sovereignty of the two countries is the basis which can be used to move toward a peace treaty, and it was confirmed by the documents signed last October in Prague and Sochi," Aliyev said.

"Anyway, we are set to work positively and constructively with the Armenian side and the Russian side as our friend and neighbor to turn over this page of hatred and bring peace back to the South Caucasus," he added.

RHM/PR